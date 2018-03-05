Search ends for suspect in Colonies narcotics bust

Alexander Campbell escaped from police at a house in the Colonies (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)

4 arrested, 1 on the run after arrest warrant issued at Colonies home (Source: KFDA)

A sixth suspect in an Amarillo area narcotics bust has been arrested.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Earlier today, police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a house on the 8400 block of New England Drive in the Colonies.

Justin Michael Flores, 26, Takisha Marie Sustaita, 37, and Kelsey Lee Farr, 27, were arrested, but police say one suspect locked himself inside the house and would not come out.

He managed to escape out a window and ran on foot.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Alexander Ford Campbell, was eventually arrested near Western and Ridgecrest after Crime Stoppers received a tip.

He faces multiple felony charges.

Flores, Sustaita, Farr and Campbell face multiple narcotics charges.

Kelsey Lee Farr's mugshot was not immediately available in Randall County Jail records.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.