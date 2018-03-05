4 arrested, 1 on the run after police search in Colonies neighborhood

4 arrested, 1 on the run after arrest warrant issued at Colonies home (Source: KFDA)

Police continue searching for a suspect who is on the run in the Colonies neighborhood.

Earlier today, police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a house on the 8400 block of New England Drive in the Colonies.

Four people were arrested, but police say one suspect locked himself inside the house and would not come out.

He managed to escape out a window and ran on foot.

Police called in for a helicopter to assist in the search, but the search has since been suspended.

