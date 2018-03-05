Texas A&M Forest Service monitoring fires in area

Crews monitoring fires in Motley and Gray counties (Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10)

The Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring a couple of fires around the area today:

Red River 291

Crews are working a fire in Gray County south of Lefors, called the Red River 291 fire.

The fire currently spans 50 acres and is now 45 percent contained.

There are four homes threatened at this time.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, two additional single-engine air tankers have been called in to assist from Canadian.

Chimney Creek Fire

Crews spent the morning battling the Chimney Creek Fire in Motley County.

The fire spans 101 acres and is now 100 percent contained.

No homes were threatened in this fire.

