Texas A&M Forest Service monitoring fires in area

The Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring a couple of fires around the area today:
Oklahoma Panhandle State University will hold its Winter Concert this week.
Police continue searching for a suspect who robbed a Papa John's over the weekend.
Crews are battling a fire in Motley County this morning.
An injured hiker is recovering after officials worked together to rescue them from Palo Duro Canyon Sunday night.
