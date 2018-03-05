'It takes a team': Multiple agencies rescue injured hiker in Pal - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

'It takes a team': Multiple agencies rescue injured hiker in Palo Duro Canyon

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Palo Duro Canyon (KFDA) -

An injured hiker is recovering after officials worked together to rescue the hiker from Palo Duro Canyon Sunday night.

Several agencies were called in to help rescue a hiker in Palo Duro Canyon that had received an injury in the park.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Randall County Fire Department and Canyon Fire Department worked together on the rescue.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says this is a reminder that, "It takes a team to serve Texans, whether it is a wildfire or rescue, we all work together." 

