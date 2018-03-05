'It takes a team': Multiple agencies rescue injured hiker in Palo Duro Canyon

An injured hiker is recovering after officials worked together to rescue the hiker from Palo Duro Canyon Sunday night.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Several agencies were called in to help rescue a hiker in Palo Duro Canyon that had received an injury in the park.

A post shared by Randall County Fire Department (@randallcountyfd) on Mar 5, 2018 at 10:38am PST

The Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Randall County Fire Department and Canyon Fire Department worked together on the rescue.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says this is a reminder that, "It takes a team to serve Texans, whether it is a wildfire or rescue, we all work together."

Last night, Texas A&M Forest Service and firefighters from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System assisted @TPWDnews with the rescue of an injured hiker in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. It takes a team to serve Texans, whether it is a wildfire or rescue, we all work together pic.twitter.com/AnmSoKpgMp — Texas A&M Forest Service (@TXForestService) March 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.