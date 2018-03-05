Monday forecast: cooler, but breezy

After a warm weekend with temps near 80 degrees, we will see cooler more seasonal temps to start off the work week.

Temps will be in the 50's and low 60's the next three days thanks to a cold front moving through today.

The morning is still stating off mild with temps in the 30's- low 60's to the south.

Winds will once again be breezy, with winds out of the north at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Skies will be mostly sunny today.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar to today, with cooler temps in the upper 50's, but winds will be lighter.

We warm back into the 60's and 70's Thursday and Friday.

Another cold front this weekend drops us back into the 60's and 50's Saturday and Sunday.

Dry conditions are expected the next few days.

Fire danger remains high Monday.

