Chimney Creek fire 100 acres, 75 percent contained

Crews are battling a fire in Motley County this morning.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Chimney Creek fire is estimated to span 100 acres. The fire is 75 percent contained at this time.

No structures are currently threatened.

Texas A&M Forest Service officials say the fire is burning in rough terrains, and crews are using dozers to construct containment lines.

