Pizza chain robbed Saturday night, police search for suspect

Police continue searching for a suspect who robbed a Papa John's over the weekend.

The Amarillo Police Department says its still searching for the suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-six white male wearing a black baseball cap and a dark-colored jacket.

Police say the man went inside the pizza chain, located at 1005 S. Georgia Street, around 8:40 p.m. He approached the counter but did not order. An employee later saw him behind the counter trying to get money from the register.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

When employee confronted the suspect, he threatened her with what is believed to be a knife. The employee was then ordered to open the register. Authorities said she was not injured during the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, you can submit a tip online.

You can also call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.