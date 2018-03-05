Pizza chain robbed Saturday night, police search for suspect

Crews are battling a fire in Motley County this morning.
Police continue searching for a suspect who robbed a Papa John's over the weekend.
Randall County firefighters responded to a grassfire near Happy on Sunday.
Dalhart High School will begin locking its doors beginning Monday.
Potter County Sheriff's Office will open its new Law Enforcement Complex with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.
