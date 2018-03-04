Lady Sandies win 2018 state title

Dozens of people gathered to welcome back the, Amarillo High Lady Sandies, as they captured the girls 5A UIL 2018 state title.

"It just means the world to me, because I know that they've been here all season long and all of our parents and all of our families have watched us and encouraged us our entire lives," said Ashlyn Milton, state title game MVP.

"I know all these girls have played for a really long time and to finally accomplish what you've dreamed of your entire life, just feels like you're on top of the world," she added.

One new Amarillo High fan, recently announced head football coach Chad Dunnam, said that the win isn't just important to the team, but to Amarillo.

"You know anytime you can bring home a state championship to the Texas Panhandle, that's huge," said Dunnam. "I mean it's huge for girls basketball and what these girls have accomplished, but it's huge for our school, it's huge for our community."

"It's great for the culture of our school and our community," he added.

Coach Jeff Williams and many other players were still in disbelief over their big win.

"This almost isn't real, because we go down there, we feel like we got a great shot, but what a tough tournament we were going to be in, and it just came together, our kids were tough, and it's just one of the best feelings, well it is the best feeling I've ever had in coaching," said Williams.

"It's unbelievable and I can finally say we won a state championship and got Coach Williams where he always wanted to be, and not only did we go to the next step from last year, but we actually won it and took it over and it's probably the best feeling I've ever had," said all tournament player Zayla Tinner.

The 2018 state championship is a third for the Lady Sandies, who also clinched titles in 1993 and 1994.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.