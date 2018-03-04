New Potter County Law Enforcement Center will open this week

Potter County Sheriff's Office will open its new Law Enforcement Complex with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

Attendees will be able to tour the facility and enjoy refreshments courtesy of the staff.

The ribbon cutting will be held on Wednesday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. at 13100 NE 29th Street in Amarillo.

The center was build to replace the aging sheriff's office facilities.

"The old building was never really designed to support county law enforcement functions," said Brian Thomas, Potter County Sheriff.

Officials said the new structure will consolidate all functions of county law enforcement into one location, which will enhance their ability to enforce the law.

Construction began in 2016 and was completed by Western Builders.

The total cost of the complex was around $14.2 million.

