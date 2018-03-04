City of Amarillo hosting meeting on water main extension

The City of Amarillo will host a public meeting pertaining to a water main extension project.

The meeting will discuss a one-mile main extension along Sundown Lane and Western Street.

City staff will attend the meeting to provide information on the project, including its estimated timeline.

Construction is expected to begin in March.

The meeting will be held at the Southwest Amarillo Public Library on Thursday at 6 p.m.

