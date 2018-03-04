Dalhart High School implementing locked door policy

Dalhart High School will begin locking its doors beginning Monday.

The school said that the measure is intended to improve school security.

Students will not be permitted to open any door for anyone entering the building, except for the main entrance door, which will remain unlocked.

DHS students will also be required to enter through the main entrance door.

