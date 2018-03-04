Dalhart High School implementing locked door policy

Dalhart High School will begin locking its doors beginning Monday.
Potter County Sheriff's Office will open its new Law Enforcement Complex with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.
The City of Amarillo will host a public meeting pertaining to a water main extension project.
Randall County firefighters responded to a grassfire near Happy on Sunday.
United Way of Amarillo & Canyon are celebrating their recent accomplishments in the community this evening.
