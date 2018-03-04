Fire in Randall County quickly contained - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Fire in Randall County quickly contained

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Randall County firefighters responded to a grassfire near Happy on Sunday.

Texas A&M Forest Service was called for assistance, but was canceled as crews on the ground quickly brought the blaze under control.

Acreage and damage totals are unknown at this time.

