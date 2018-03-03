United Way of Amarillo & Canyon celebrate donors, volunteers at gala

United Way of Amarillo & Canyon are celebrating their recent accomplishments in the community this evening.

Tonight's gala highlighted all the organization has accomplished and a successful year of service.

With the help of donors and volunteers, they raised more than $4.5 million in 2017.

"That's really going to really allow us to impact people that we want to reach," said Executive Director, Katie Noffsker. "We want to lower those poverty rates. We want to help people that you don't even know and I think that's the magic of united way. You're helping someone you may never meet when you contribute your time or your money."

At the Victory Gala, awards were given to recognize individuals and companies who have donated significantly to United Way's campaign and have impacted the community.

President of Amarillo College, Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, says he has great appreciation for what the organization does for students.

"So many of our students at Amarillo College are first generation college students or living in poverty and United Way ensures that our students can receive services that allow them just to stay in school, but to graduate and that means that our economy as an entire community will continue to grow," he said.

He said the gala is meant to recognize how contributors help United Way connect people in the panhandle to the resources they need.

"This campaign is really a success on many levels because of the people in this room," said Lowery-Hart. "When you look at some of the amazing partners we have in the community that serve our needs for our homeless population, for our single parents, for after school programs, for health programs, the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon is a foundation of meeting the needs of our most vulnerable, and tonight we have donors here that we want to celebrate who are helping us meet those needs."

According to United Way, tonight's close to a successful campaign is only the beginning of an even greater one.

"Tonight is kind of like the official wrap up to our campaign efforts," said Noffsker. "But I tell you, tomorrow, we start all over and we start raising money for next year and what we'll be allocating to our partners."

