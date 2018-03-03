Heal the City makes sure Amarillo residents are vaccinated

Heal the City free clinic spent their Saturday ensuring people in Amarillo were up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Middle school and high school students transitioning to their next level of education were able to receive their mandatory vaccinations and booster shots.

The clinic also partnered with the Breast Center of Excellence at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide HPV vaccines to those between nine and 16 years of age.

The center said the HPV vaccinations will help prevent head and neck cancers in men and cervical cancer in women.

