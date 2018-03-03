Fire response team activated to help Panhandle through dangerous season

The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System has been activated in response to predicted wildfire danger in the Panhandle.

Firefighters from Abilene Fire Department, City of Helotes, Coleman Fire Department and many others make up two teams of fire engines to assist local fire officials when wildfires strike.

The team has already assisted with Friday's fire in Potter County which burned 496 acres.

The firefighters will continue to assist local departments when requested until the fire outlook for the region has subsided.

