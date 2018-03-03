Fire response team activated to help Panhandle through dangerous season

Heal the City free clinic spent their Saturday ensuring people in Amarillo were up-to-date on their vaccinations.
Heal the City free clinic spent their Saturday ensuring people in Amarillo were up-to-date on their vaccinations.
The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System has been activated in response to predicted wildfire danger in the Panhandle.
The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System has been activated in response to predicted wildfire danger in the Panhandle.
The Dumas Fire Department has crews currently fighting a grassfire in the area.
The Dumas Fire Department has crews currently fighting a grassfire in the area.
Potter County officials are responding to a small grassfire near the Fritch Highway.
Potter County officials are responding to a small grassfire near the Fritch Highway.
The Dalhart Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help solving a robbery.
The Dalhart Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help solving a robbery.