Dalhart authorities seeking information on 2017 robbery

The Dalhart Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help solving a robbery.

Authorities are offering a reward of $700 for details on the robbery of firearms from a Gebos on February 4th, 2017.

For your tip to be eligible for the reward, it must lead to the recovery of the stolen firearms and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallam-Hartley County Dispatch Center at (806) 224-5544.

