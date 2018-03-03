Dumas firefighters working fire west of city

The Dumas Fire Department has crews currently fighting a grassfire in the area.

According to authorities, the fire is located just west of Dumas.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Dumas police say all roads are still currently open as crews battle the blaze.

This story is developing. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.