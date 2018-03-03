Fritch Highway fire 100 percent contained

The fire in Potter County near the Fritch Highway is now 100 percent contained, according to of

The fire shut down FM 1342 and Highway 136 as crews battled the blaze.

Crews on scene included Potter County Fire Rescue, Pantex Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

