Phone scam threatens Carson County residents

A scam involving the sale of pets has been reported in Carson County.

According to officials, a person claims to sell designer dogs from within the county.

The so-called sale then requires the victim to send a large amount of money to an out-of-state address via Walmart money orders.

The victim is then told that more money is needed to get the dog.

Officials warn that this is a scam and that victims will not receive their money back or any animal.

If you question a transaction, call the Carson County Sheriff's Office at (806) 537-3511.

