APD's C.I.T. unit serves mental health need in the community

It's a tale of two dumpsters -- four puppies left to die in garbage. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare says the moral of the story is 'stop throwing away your pets.'
It's a tale of two dumpsters -- four puppies left to die in garbage. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare says the moral of the story is 'stop throwing away your pets.'
Crews are on the scene of a fire in Potter County.
Crews are on the scene of a fire in Potter County.
The Amarillo Police Department's Crisis Intervention Team, C.I.T., is a specialized unit made up of six officers and a sergeant who solely respond to mental health crises.
The Amarillo Police Department's Crisis Intervention Team, C.I.T., is a specialized unit made up of six officers and a sergeant who solely respond to mental health crises.
Happy State Bank has given a big donation to West Texas A&M University to help complete its new agricultural science complex.
Happy State Bank has given a big donation to West Texas A&M University to help complete its new agricultural science complex.
The dry winter has left farmers facing tough decisions as they enter growing season.
The dry winter has left farmers facing tough decisions as they enter growing season.