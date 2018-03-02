Crews on the scene of a fire in Potter County

Crews are on the scene of a fire in Potter County.

The fire is located north of Bushland High School.

FM 2381 and FM 1061 have been closed due to low visibility.

According to officials, the fire is moving northeast.

The public is advised to stay clear of the area.

