Crews on the scene of a fire in Potter County

Crews are on the scene of a fire in Potter County.
Happy State Bank has given a big donation to West Texas A&M University to help complete its new agricultural science complex.
The dry winter has left farmers facing tough decisions as they enter growing season.
The Panhandle is parched, but there's no rain in sight to quench its thirst.
Drivers should expect delays as crews are currently on the scene of a rollover on the Dumas Highway.
