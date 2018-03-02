WTAMU closer to new agricultural science complex

Happy State Bank has given a big donation to West Texas A&M University to help complete its new agricultural science complex.

Earlier this week the bank donated $2.5 million to the university to help with its construction efforts.

"We're gonna have brand new laboratory facilities and classroom facilities in this building that, in part, are made possible through the Happy State Bank contribution," said WT President Walter Wendler.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The complex is a $48 million project. It will house classrooms, learning spaces and state of the art meat laboratories.

"There'll be a meat sciences lab in there, which is very important because the beef production in this part of the world. This is the center of the beef industry in the United States," said Wendler. "We are right in the middle of it here, and the meat sciences lab will look at ways to make more efficient production of beef possible."

The bank has had close ties with the university since 1908, and both parties enjoy the partnership.

"West Texas A&M University, it's not just important to West Texas, it is West Texas," said Wendler. "That means that Happy State Bank's support of us reinforces our commitment to the people of West Texas, and I'll be forever thankful for that."

The building will be named The Happy State Bank Academic and Research Building in appreciation of its donation.

It is scheduled to be complete next Fall.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.