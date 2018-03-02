Crews on scene of rollover crash on Dumas Highway

Crews on scene of rollover on Dumas Highway (Source: KFDA)

Drivers should expect delays as crews are currently on the scene of a rollover crash on the Dumas Highway.

Northbound traffic on the Dumas Highway near Thompson Memorial Park has been detoured to the access road at this time.

The Amarillo Fire Department has extracted one person, and they have been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

NewsChannel 10 crews are on the scene, and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

