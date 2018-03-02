Canyon ISD welcomes parent response to student safety

In light of this weeks local school threats, Canyon ISD Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Flusche wants parents to know student safety remains a top priority.

He said the district appreciates efforts from parents to help ensure safety for all students and staff.

"We're entrusted each day for about seven hours a day to do out best to take care of their child, have expectations for their child, protect their child and prepare their child," said Dr. Flusche. "So I would expect that any parent might have concerns, and we welcome those conversations with us just to verify what is it that you're doing to make sure that each child is safe."

Canyon ISD added as social media continues to be popular among students, it's important for parents and educators to be aware of student's behaviors on these apps.

"What we need to do is to be sure our parents our community as well as the schools are working in coordination so we are in tune as well about what are our children doing, what is happening in our community, what are we all doing collectively to ensure the safety of not only our communities, but our students when they're in the community, in the schools and certainly at home," said Dr. Flusche.

The district is also increasing its police presence on all campuses.

Dr. Flusche said the district has an ongoing relationship with multiple law enforcement entities to keep their students safe.

"These folks work in coordination with us and we do continually review and revise our plans to make sure that our response as well as our actions and preventives for student safety are in place and related to whatever might be in the changing times," said Dr. Flusche.

Amarillo ISD's Superintendent, Dr. Dana West, is scheduled to offer her response next week.

