Memorial scheduled for fallen Hartley County K-9 officer

Blitz went missing after being hit by a car in Dalhart; His memorial has been scheduled

A memorial has been scheduled in honor of Blitz, the Hartley County K-9 deputy who died earlier this week.

The memorial service will be March 9 at the First Baptist Church in Dalhart.

On Monday, Blitz was hit by a car and ran away. After searching all day on Tuesday, a citizen called in and said they found Blitz on the 700 block of Oak Street.

Officials say he died as a result from the injuries sustained by being hit by a car.

The memorial for Blitz is open to the public.

