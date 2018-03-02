A message: How you can help keep the Panhandle safe from fires

With this weekend's high fire danger, Randall County officials and the Texas Forest Service has a message for everyone to help keep the Panhandle safe.

Officials with the Texas Forest Service say, "We are bringing in additional resources all over the state. A strike team has been activated. We'll have one here stationed in Amarillo and another in Childress, and we just ask that you be mindful of what you're doing this weekend during this time. And you know, if the fires do start, just be mindful that they do move very fast, and just try to get out of the way as quickly as possible."

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

You can watch their full fire safety message below:

You can help avoid potential fires by watching where you start and park your cars.

Do not let chains drag on the roadway, and avoid tossing cigarettes into the dry grass.

Also, remember that the entire Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles are currently under burn bans.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.