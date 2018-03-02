A message: How you can help keep the Panhandle safe from fires

Drivers should expect delays as crews are currently on the scene of a rollover on the Dumas Highway.
The Panhandle is parched, but there's no rain in sight to quench its thirst.
In light of this weeks local school threats, Canyon ISD Superintendent, Darryl Flusche, wants parents to know student safety remains a top priority.
A memorial has been scheduled in honor of Blitz, the Hartley County K-9 deputy who died earlier this week.
With this weekend's high fire danger, Randall County officials and the Texas Forest Service has a message for everyone to help keep the Panhandle safe.
