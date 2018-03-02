Amarillo lane closure report

TxDOT released an extensive list of lane closures for Amarillo in the coming week.

Starting Monday, March 5, the turnaround between the east and westbound frontage roads on I-40 and Georgia Street and the left turn lane on the westbound frontage road at Georgia Street will be closed for ramp improvements.

The right lanes of Loop 335 will be closed on 34th and 45th Avenues will be closed for the installation of new signal pole foundations.

There will be multiple closures on Amarillo Boulevard at Taylor, Pierce, Fillmore and Buchanan Streets for new signal head installation.

Expect multiple lane closures on the I-40 eastbound frontage roads from Whitaker Road to Nelson Street for patching repairs.

The left lane on Loop 335 will be closed from Amarillo Boulevard to Hillside road for work on the new medians.

Various lanes on the I-27 frontage roads will be closed from 26th Avenue to Western Street for patching repairs.

TxDOT urges drivers to use caution in work areas.

