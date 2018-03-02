Naturalist group will host open house

The Panhandle Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists will host an informational open house.

Attendees can visit with members of the group about their conservation and natural history activities.

The open house will include a presentation on trail safety by Bernice Blasingame, a TMN advisor and retired interpreter at Palo Duro Canyon.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Information about their 2018 naturalism training course will also be provided.

Volunteers with TMN volunteer at local state parks and assist with learning activities at schools in the area.

The organization will also show exhibits and provide refreshments.

The open house will be held on March 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Library in Amarillo.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.