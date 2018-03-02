Lawsuit claims City of Amarillo violates constitutional rights of Tent City residents

A local advocate has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Amarillo, claiming the city is violating the constitutional rights of the homeless.

According to the suit filed Tuesday, Rusty Donelson says the city's actions to bring the Christ Church: Camp of New Beginnings, also known as Tent City, into compliance with local laws concerning everything from health to fire protection are intended to please investors in downtown development.

Donelson claims the city has ignored suggestions from an advisory committee to build a shelter that would lower barriers like not letting people keep pets or requiring the homeless to not be intoxicated or high.

Donelson is asking the court to waive any costs due to his lack of money.

City spokesman Jesse Patton said the city has not seen the lawsuit and does not have comments on court cases.

