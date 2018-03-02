Baby squirrel doing well at Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

A baby squirrel is doing well after Doppler Dave found the animal in his backyard this week.
Warmer temps and strong winds return for the end of the work week and the weekend.
The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) voted today to grant the City of Amarillo $12.5 million.
Christ Church: Camp of New Beginnings say they've found some glimmer of hope in light of their heartbreak as the deadline for Amarillo's Tent City to disband or start paying fines was today.
Gears are turning, hands are tinkering, and minds are working. The robotics team at Kelton ISD is hard at work.
