Baby squirrel doing well at Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Ce - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Baby squirrel doing well at Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

By NewsChannel10 Staff
Doppler Dave saves baby squirrel, squirrel recovering at Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (Source: Doppler Dave Oliver) Doppler Dave saves baby squirrel, squirrel recovering at Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (Source: Doppler Dave Oliver)
Doppler Dave saves baby squirrel, squirrel recovering at Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (Source: Doppler Dave Oliver) Doppler Dave saves baby squirrel, squirrel recovering at Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (Source: Doppler Dave Oliver)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

A baby squirrel is doing well after Doppler Dave found the animal in his backyard this week. 

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Doppler Dave found the squirrel in his backyard and took the squirrel to the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The center says the squirrel is healthy and doing well. 

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly