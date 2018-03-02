Police: Clovis woman prevented officers from investigating child abuse

A Clovis woman has been found guilty of obstruction after police say she refused to let them speak with her children in an investigation into child abuse.

In October of 2016, 35-year-old Reza and her four children were in a rollover crash after her ex-boyfriend rammed their car.

While police were trying to investigate the crash, she refused to allow her children who were in the crash to speak with officers who were investigating the child abuse case.

During her sentencing, Judge Buddy Hall said, "This man tried to kill you, he tried to kill your children. You need to let that sink in."

The judge also noted that Reza's obstruction made prosecuting the ex-boyfriend of his serious crimes difficult.

She will spend the next 30 days in prison.

