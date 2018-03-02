Clovis man sentenced for repeat domestic violence

A Clovis man will spend eight years in prison after he was sentenced for domestic violence.

Yesterday, 26-year-old Rakeem Johnson was sentenced to eight years in the Department of Corrections followed by two years of parole. He pleaded no contest to aggravated battery of a household member, false imprisonment and battery of a household member.

In June of 2017, officers were called to the Plains Regional Medical Center where a pregnant woman had large bruises on her arms, face and neck. The woman said Johnson, the father of her unborn child, had strangled her. She tried to leave the house, but he grabbed her by the hair and threw her on the ground and choked her.

In August, police met the same woman at the hospital after she was battered by Johnson again.

Johnson's sentence was enhanced, as this is his fourth conviction of battery on a household member.

