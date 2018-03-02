Woman faces manslaughter charges after crash leaves motorcyclist dead

A woman faces manslaughter charges after a two-vehicle crash in Randall County left one person dead.

Around 9:24 on Monday evening, DPS officials say 65-year-old Terry Callis was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on FM-2490 around one mile south of Amarillo.

As Callis approached the stop sign at the intersection of FM-2590 and FM-2186, officials say 38-year-old Gregoria Garcia-Ruiz failed to control speed and collided into the rear end of the motorcycle.

Callis was thrown off the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia-Ruiz and the five passengers in the car were not injured.

She was booked into the Randall County Jail on charges of one count of manslaughter.

Along with her manslaughter charge, Garcia-Ruiz is also being held on an ICE detainer.

