Weekend forecast: warm and windy, high fire danger

Warmer temps and strong winds return for the end of the work week and the weekend.

As you're heading out the door this morning expect temps in the 30's and 40's and wind chills in the 20's and 30's.

Skies will be clear today, with lot of sun helping temps warm back into the upper 60's and low 70's.

Winds will be breezy today, with winds out of the south at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Overnight winds remain breezy and temps remain mild in the 30's and 40's.

Saturday is going to be another warm day with temps in the upper 60's and low 70's.

Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend and have the strongest winds.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

Temps will warm into the mid 70's.

A cold front will move overnight into Monday dropping temps in to the 50's for the start of the week.

Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches are in effect for the weekend, make sure to follow NewsChannel 10 for the latest details.

