City of Amarillo receives $12.5 million for new wastewater system improvement project

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) voted today to grant the City of Amarillo $12.5 million.

The city will utilize the funds to finance a wastewater system improvement project which includes the installation of a new lift station.

Amarillo's assistant city manager of development services Floyd Hartman said the lift station on South Osage Street is crucial to the waste water collection system.

"The service area that lift station encompasses is a large portion of the eastern part of Amarillo," said Hartman. "With that, it's a very critical to our success and operations and maintaining compliance with the rules of basic operations."

However, Hartman said an upgrade to the infrastructure is long overdue.

"It was built in the early 1960's, and there's some deterioration that's typical at a lift station so it's reached the end of its useful life," said Hartman.

With approval of the new financing, the TWDB's combined support for the project would be more than $21.4 million.

The city is set to save about $1.6 million over the life of the loan by using the clean water state revolving fund.

"We already had some funding identified for that in a previous loan from the Texas Water Development Board for the design and to assist in the construction from the Georgia Street project that we did a few years ago," said Hartman. "So we're combining those efforts, those funding mechanisms for the construction of this lift station."

Hartman said the lift station is critical to maintain the service to existing customers and growth on the eastern part of the city.



"It will be built to provide expansion within the eastern part of the city but it serves a significant portion of the customers in the city including some major industrial customers such as the prisons and all the industries on the northeast side of town," said Hartman.

He anticipates construction to start in the next six months.

The city will now go through the process of closing the loan, getting permission to bid the project, advertise and procure a contractor.

Hartman says the construction will have minimal impact on the community until they start to tie it into piping on Osage.

