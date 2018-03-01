Officials: Early voting turnout has been good

The early voting turnout has been good in Potter and Randall counties, according to election officials.

Both Randall and Potter counties have surpassed the 2014 early voting numbers, the last similar election.

As of today, over eight percent of Randall County registered voters have cast their ballots, amounting to over 7,000 residents. Officials say the high early voter turnout could surpass the presidential primary voting number.

They say the turnout is due to having local candidates.

"Anytime we have local candidates on the ballot, in contested races, it always brings voters out," said Randall County Election Administrator Shannon Lackey. "And we've had a lot of our local candidates that have been out, knocking on doors and meeting people. I believe that that has stirred interest."

Officials want voters to know the ballet is long, so be prepared when picking time to vote.

Early voting ends tomorrow evening at 7:00 p.m.

