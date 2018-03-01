Officials: Early voting turnout has been good

Gears are turning, hands are tinkering, and minds are working. The robotics team at Kelton ISD is hard at work.
The VA Medical Center is currently undergoing construction in order to improve the quality of health care they provide to veterans.
Businesses are expected to reopen tomorrow after a cable explosion caused a power outage in Tulia today.
Weather outlook for Thursday, March 1
As Amarillo continues to grow, Town Square Village is continuing to play a role in it's expansion.
