VA Medical Center undergoing renovations to improve healthcare quality

The VA Medical Center is currently undergoing construction in order to improve the quality of healthcare they provide to veterans.

With aging infrastructure, certain facilities that provide health care are in need of an update.

The Veterans Medical Center is currently in Phase 1 of their two part plan to modernize facilities.

"As a veteran myself, it's very exciting to see what the VA is doing to provide an environment for our veterans,” said Engineer Alejandro Ortiz. “To just give them a much more modernized facility, a much more welcoming place for them to seek their health care."

Ortiz enjoys seeing a building that was built nearly 70-years-ago continue to be modernized.

"I think it puts us in the lead, on the forefront of it. We do have aging infrastructure throughout the country, and it certainly puts us at the forefront of that curve,” said Ortiz.

Construction crews have been working to renovate the south side of the building to bring it comparable to the north.

Before construction, rooms on the south side were built to treat two veterans at a time.

When completed, each veteran will get their own room and private restroom.

Nurse Manager Lindsey Johnson says that will provide a feeling that is more like home.

"It's just a more homey feel that allows for patients and families to come in and receive the care that they need,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the new additions will help allow staff to go the extra mile while administering treatment.

"There is lift equipment in every single room, every bathroom,” said Johnson. “It allows our staff to provide outstanding care to our veterans while ensuring safety."

However, Ortiz construction can sometimes interfere with the ability to provide care.

"Sometimes we're not able to see them as quickly as we can due to the renovations,” said Ortiz. “So we do have to shuffle spaces around to accommodate them. So unfortunately we do impact our patients in that manner."

Johnson hopes renovations will ease the uncomfortable feeling some may feel when they are treated at a hospital.

"Being in the hospital is a very vulnerable time, so just having very nice, comforting facilities can help with the healing process I think, and just the overall veteran experience,” said Johnson.

Engineers says they hope to have construction completed and all rooms open and serving veterans by October of 2019.

