100 Men Who Give A Damn hosting meeting

The 100 Men Who Give A Damn will host a meeting tonight.

Attendees at the meeting are asked to bring $100 to donate to a local non-profit organization.

The organizations will present why they deserve the funds, and the 100 men will vote. The two organizations not chosen will receive 10 percent of the donations, and the organization that is chosen will receive the rest.

The organizations tonight's meeting will benefit are Big Brother/Big Sister, College Success Initiative and Texas Ramp Project.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the I Don't Know Sports Bar.

