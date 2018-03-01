Indictments confirmed for former Fritch city officials

The Hutchinson County District Attorney's Office has confirmed two indictments of former city officials.

There are two sealed indictments in the Hutchinson County District Clerk's Office concerning former Fritch City Manager Bobby Lamb Jr and former Fritch secretary Leslie Bass.

Lamb was city manager for four years, and he resigned in 2014.

Until the two are served with the indictments, the court records will remain sealed.

The district attorney, Mark Snider, confirmed that this case will be prosecuted by the Texas Attorney General's Office.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to follow along as information becomes available.

