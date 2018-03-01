Fannin Middle School student arrested, AISD releases statement after social media threat

A student at Fannin Middle School has been arrested after a threat on social media.

The Amarillo Police Department says officers and AISD personnel were made aware of a post on social media that threatened a school shooting.

Officials investigated the threat, and a student was detained at the school.

Police say the student used an image found on the Internet to make the threat that circulated throughout social media.

The student has been arrested and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

Amarillo Independent School District has released a statement following today's threat:

Amarillo ISD is aware of a photo posted on social media this morning by a student at Fannin Middle School. The picture contains a threatening message against Fannin. The school and the Amarillo Police Department acted quickly to identify the sender and that person was arrested. They do not believe the message to be credible and it appears to be isolated to Fannin. School continues to operate as usual. This situation serves as a reminder of why we ask students and adults to say something if they see or hear something.

Officials will continue to monitor and investigate any threat at schools in the area.

