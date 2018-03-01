Fannin Middle School student arrested, AISD releases statement after social media threat

Tulia Independent School District has canceled classes for the day due to a power outage.
Weather outlook for Thursday, March 1
As Amarillo continues to grow, Town Square Village is continuing to play a role in it's expansion.
Xcel Energy has received approval from key customer groups in the effort to build two new wind farms in the area.
River Road ISD Mom, Ashley Adams said having to speak with her kindergarten son about the possibility of danger occurring at a place meant to be safe for students is heartbreaking.
