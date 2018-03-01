City Manager: Cable explosion caused power outage in Tulia

Businesses are expected to reopen tomorrow after a cable explosion caused a power outage in Tulia today.

The Tulia city manager says a cable explosion near Highway 287 caused a power outage this morning.

Tulia Independent School District canceled classes for the day. Businesses and homes around the city were affected, but hospitals, the local nursing home and assisted living facility were not affected by the outage.

An electric team from Amarillo has been in Tulia throughout the day working on the outage.

The city manager says that the outage is expected to be resolved around 6:00 p.m this evening.

