City Manager: Cable explosion caused power outage in Tulia

Businesses are expected to reopen tomorrow after a cable explosion caused a power outage in Tulia today.
Weather outlook for Thursday, March 1
As Amarillo continues to grow, Town Square Village is continuing to play a role in it's expansion.
Xcel Energy has received approval from key customer groups in the effort to build two new wind farms in the area.
River Road ISD Mom, Ashley Adams said having to speak with her kindergarten son about the possibility of danger occurring at a place meant to be safe for students is heartbreaking.
