Thursday's Weather: Sunny day with high temps in the low 60s

You'll notice cooler temps as you're heading out the door this morning.

A cold front moved through overnight dropping us into the 20's and 30's.

We will see lots of sunshine today and that will help warm everyone into the upper 50's and a few low 60's in the southeast.

Winds will be lighter today out of the north this morning turning south this afternoon at 5-15 mph.

Overnight we drop back into the 20's and 30's. Friday-Sunday we warm back into the upper 60's and low 70's.

Winds will be gusty as well bringing back high fire danger over the weekend.

Our next cold front moves through Sunday into Monday.

A few showers may be possible Sunday in the southeast otherwise we are looking at dry conditions.

Temps drop back into the 50's for the start of next week.

