Businesses in Town Square continue to grow

As Amarillo continues to grow, Town Square Village is continuing to play a role in it's expansion.

New businesses are coming to the village and several businesses already open say they are now expanding.

The future entertainment complex Cinergy just went vertical and others are looking to expand.

"One of the biggest indicators of success for our business partners out here in Town Square Village is Metropolitan a speakeasy," said Skylar Gallop of W. Real Estate. "She's actually working on an expansion to her bar as we speak."

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

"Verdure, which is our high end fitness facility is getting ready to open our swimming pool complex and the cafe portion of that fitness facility," said Gallop. "That'll be open for us this summer."

Cut Salon and Amarillo Man, who also has a location downtown, opened their doors at Town Square last month.



"This salon is quite a bit bigger than my downtown salon and I did that intentionally so we can grow with the progress," said James Koch, owner of Cut Salon and Amarillo Man.

Awaken Spa was one of the first businesses in Town Square and has experienced some big growth, opening a second location in the village.

"We actually grew almost three times our size from moving from Coulter to here," said Alyssa Martin, an aesthetician at Awaken Spa.

Other projects are also in the works.

"Bring food trucks out on more of a regular basis for people coming out here at Town Square Village to just go ahead and start conditioning and be able to be entertained, go shopping, hit up the gym or the pool facilities," said Gallop.

If you'd like to find out more about businesses in the village, visit their Facebook.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.