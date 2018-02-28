How Amarillo moms talk to kids about mental wellness and school threats

Some parents are now having tough conversations with their children as tragedies on school campuses continue to occur.

River Road ISD mom Ashley Adams said having to speak with her kindergarten son about the possibility of danger occurring at a place meant to be safe for students is heartbreaking.

"Just to have to look at his little face and know that something could potentially happen," said Adams. "The world is so crazy these days. I don't think any parent should have to prepare for it, or you know, wonder if they're going to get that call while their kids are at school."

As unfortunate events continue to happen locally, as well as nationally, at school campuses, I posed a question. Are parents talking to their kids about these incidents, and if you are, what does that look like for you?

"They did have a drill yesterday at school, and he did say, you know, there were other kids hitting their heads against the wall. He said, 'But mom, I stayed really still, and I kept my backpack where it was supposed to be, and I did what the teacher said.' So I was really thankful for that," said Adams.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams I would have to talk to my kids about the craziness of the world that we live in these days," said River Road ISD Mom Rochelle Edwards. "I mean, when I was in school, the worst thing we had to worry about was a tornado or something like that, not a school shooting."

Although these conversations can be tough, these moms say they're necessary.

"I just think we need to be proactive. If there's a threat, it needs to be taken seriously," said Adams. "But I do every morning have the talk with him. You know I love you, be safe, be careful be good, and just do what you're told. It's definitely hard."

The National Center for PTSD says parents should encourage any and all questions as some children will process a tragic event much later and come back to you again for more discussion.

