Join in the 2nd Annual Dr. Seuss Celebration

The High Plains Food Bank is celebrating National Nutrition Month and Doctor Seuss's birthday with a fish fry.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The family-friendly event is taking place this Friday, March 1 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Kids Cafe Community Kitchen at 2199 Southeast 8th Avenue.

To reserve your spot, email maribel@hpfb.org.

Space is limited to the first 100 people who make a reservation.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.