2 people behind bars after drug bust in Hall County

Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Hall County yesterday afternoon.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Around 4:00 p.m., a deputy with the Hall County Sheriff's Office stopped a car on U.S. Highway 287 for a traffic violation.

Officials say the deputy became suspicious of criminal activity and the Hall County Sheriff's Office canine alerted to drugs in the car. After searching the car, the deputy found over 30 pounds of marijuana and over 7,500 grams of marijuana products.

Two people were arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from California to Conroe, Texas.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.