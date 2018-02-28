Childress ISD student arrested after verbal threat

One student from Childress High School has been arrested after a verbal threat.

The Childress Police Department says a student was taken into custody this morning after officials were notified of a verbal threat to the school and another student.

Police say a parent was notified of the threat and contacted officials.

Childress ISD's resource officer worked with the Childress Police Department, and the student was taken into custody without incident.

