Woman wanted for aggravated robbery in police custody

Woman wanted for aggravated robbery in police custody

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Miracle Ortega is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for aggravated robbery (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office) Miracle Ortega is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for aggravated robbery (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A women wanted by Randall County officials for aggravated robbery is now in police custody.

Miracle Ortega, 25, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for two counts of aggravated robbery.

Ortega is described as 4-foot-11, 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

