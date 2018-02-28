Woman wanted for aggravated robbery in police custody

Miracle Ortega is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for aggravated robbery (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)

A women wanted by Randall County officials for aggravated robbery is now in police custody.

Miracle Ortega, 25, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for two counts of aggravated robbery.

Ortega is described as 4-foot-11, 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

