Police investigating aggravated assault in north Amarillo

Amarillo police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened earlier today.

Around 7:52 a.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of North Jefferson where they found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Police say the woman told officers the shooting happened at a home in the 1500 block of North Jefferson, and after she was shot, she walked to another home for help.

Police went to the home where the shooting happened, and they were met with a 52-year-old man. Police determined he was a suspect in the shooting, and he has been detained for investigation.

The woman has been transported to the hospital, and her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Investigators have determined that the man and woman knew each other before the incident, however, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

