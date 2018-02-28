1 man arrested for shooting in north Amarillo

One person has been arrested for the aggravated assault that happened this morning.

Around 7:52 a.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of North Jefferson where they found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Police say the woman told officers the shooting happened at a home in the 1500 block of North Jefferson, and after she was shot, she walked to another home for help.

Police went to the home where the shooting happened, and they met 52-year-old Darryl Wayne Thompson. Police determined he was a suspect in the shooting, and he was detained for investigation.

The woman has been transported to the hospital, and her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

During the investigation, police learned that the incident started as a verbal altercation at a home and led to the woman being shot.

Thompson has been arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

